Tumhari Sulu director, Suresh Triveni partners with Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment

Acclaimed filmmaker Suresh Triveni, has joined hands with Abundantia Entertainment, led by Vikram Malhotra, to co-produce and direct his next two feature films. He will also bring his creative genius to an Original Series that he is developing for the company, as Creative Director.

Triveni, whose debut feature film, Tumhari Sulu, made waves at the box-office and within critic circles, became one of the most talked-about films of 2017. It also went on to receive immense recognition at various award shows. A noted filmmaker in the advertising world too, Triveni continues to work on prestigious and award-winning campaigns for leading brands and agencies.

With this new development, Triveni takes the next step to create a portfolio of multiple projects and expands his role from direction to creative production.

Set to go on floors in 2020 and 2021, the writing for all 3 projects is on in full swing. While one film will be an emotional-thriller, the second will be an evocative and quirky comedy-drama.

With this announcement, Abundantia Entertainment is all set to enhance its content portfolio with the addition of Suresh Triveni’s creations.