TRAVELLERS URGED TO PLAN AHEAD FOR LONG WEEKEND

Travellers are being urged to plan ahead, allow extra journey time and stay safe this Queen’s Birthday long weekend with NSW reopened for regional travel.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the long weekend is an opportunity for people to get away with family and friends, but the safety of the community must come first.

“This is the first time many people have been able to travel across the State since COVID-19 restrictions were introduced in March,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“Anyone who is thinking of travelling this long weekend must plan ahead and follow health advice about physical distancing and personal hygiene.

“Our state has so much to offer and there is nowhere better to take a break right now but we are urging everyone to do so safely.”

Minister for Transport and Roads Andrew Constance said with the increased number of people moving around, there is an increased risk on our roads.

“We have seen an increase of around 6.3 per cent across Sydney’s road network and 5.9 per cent across our regions since last week, and this is expected to increase further with restrictions easing,” Mr Constance said.

“I urge drivers to allow for extra travel time and plan ahead at livetraffic.com or by using the Live Traffic apps.”

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole said it was important everyone obey the road rules.

“Most people have not travelled long distances in a while, so please remember to stick to the speed limit, take breaks to avoid fatigue, and if you’ve been drinking do no not get behind the wheel,” Mr Toole said.

“We want everyone to arrive at their destination safely – whether you’re the driver, passenger, rider or pedestrian, every decision you make on the road matters.”

Minister for Police David Elliott reminded drivers that dangerous behaviour on our roads will not be tolerated.

“Double demerits will apply from 12.01am on Friday 5 June until 11.59pm on Monday June 8 for all speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt and motorcycle helmet offences across the long weekend,” Mr Elliott said.

“Additionally, Friday the 5th of June is also a gazetted school day so be mindful of children around those areas and also be aware that double demerit points will apply to relevant school zone offences too.”

Extra precautions would remain on the public transport network over the long weekend, with more services added to some busy routes in metropolitan areas.

An increase in regional public transport use is also expected for the holiday weekend.