TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS TO STAY IN PLACE FOR VICTORIA UNTIL 1 NOVEMBER

People entering NSW from Victoria will continue to be subject to public health orders, which place restrictions on entry to NSW until 12.01 Monday 1 November.

Anyone who enters NSW who has been in Victoria in the past 14 days must complete a declaration and adhere to the stay at home rules currently in place until Monday 1 November, when this requirement will be lifted.

However, from 1 November, an unvaccinated person who has been in Victoria in the previous 14 days will not be able to enter NSW for a holiday or recreation.

Appropriate exemptions will be established for people living in border communities.

There are still places of high concern (close and casual contact venues) in Victoria. People who have been to these venues at the relevant time and date must continue to follow the rules for close and casual contacts.

We urge people throughout NSW, including those from other states or territories, to continue to come forward for testing at the first sign of even mild symptoms. To find your nearest clinic visit COVID-19 clinics or contact your GP.

High vaccination rates are also essential to reduce the risk of transmission and protect the health and safety of the community. Use the COVID-19 vaccine clinic finder to find your nearest vaccination clinic, or visit the NSW Government website.

