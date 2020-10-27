TRAINING BRAINS OF THE FUTURE

Students and their parents are being encouraged to embrace mathematics with a new campaign aiming to shift attitudes towards the subject.

The campaign is part of the broader NSW mathematics strategy, which is supporting schools and students to succeed in a critical subject for students’ education.

Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said the strategy sets a vision for mathematics education in NSW to equip students with the mathematical skills that they will need to succeed in life.

“Today we are encouraging our parents and students to embrace mathematics at school to build solid foundations for life,” Ms Mitchell said.

“Mathematics is everywhere and mastering it will help our students succeed in anything they choose to do.

“For parents, maths homework can be confronting, this campaign is asking parents and carers to be positive and involved in their child’s mathematics education.”

The new campaign will feature a campaign and resource hub, Everyday Maths, a NSW-first, aimed at involving parents and carers in their children’s mathematics learning, and supporting them to feel more confident in talking with their child about mathematics.

Ms Mitchell said the strategy also incorporates priorities to employ 100 specialist primary school mathematics teachers over five years, and award up to 320 scholarships to STEM undergraduates and career changers for a Master in Teaching (Mathematics) degree.

“One of the key aims of the strategy is to strengthen mathematics teaching in NSW public schools, through evidence-based professional learning to support the quality teaching of mathematics,” Ms Mitchell said.

“The combined initiatives of the strategy will enable us to strengthen mathematics teaching so that students across NSW develop mathematical skills as a companion for their work and life.”

As part of the NSW Curriculum Reform, the NSW Department of Education will work with the NSW Education Standards Authority and Skills and Higher Education to design and develop mathematics courses for students K-12.

Students will have the opportunity to study mathematics in every year of their schooling, increasing their