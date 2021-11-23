TOP UP OMG – Face of the Year-India’s first digital talent hunt spearheaded by Blanckanvas Media & RVCJ Media

Creating opportunities for new talent

Judge Panel- Dabboo Ratnani, Rohit Khandelwal , Amit Tyagi (Executive Editor -Aajak), Mr Kali Charan Choudary (TopUP nutrition founder)

Jury and Mentor- Vahbiz Mehta, Sunny Kamble, and Kavita Kharayat

TopUp Nutrition presents OMG – Face of the Year, India’s first digital talent hunt, a PAN India-level pageant aimed to bring fresh faces into the modeling and fashion industry. The participants are mentored and given a chance to showcase their potential to walk the path of a game-changing career. The contestants compete in the rounds of personality, talent, fitness, walk, and a final round of distant photoshoots.

OMG – Face of the Year, a platform of inspiration, learning and stardom for a young artist coming from different parts of the country. The contest provides a humungous platform to the bugging artists, which lets them explore themselves once again in terms of their inner self, creativity, out rightly speaking in front of a large audience, etcetera. Over 2500 registrations its one of the biggest virtual IP where youth of India is competing to be the Face of The Year.



Founder Blanckanvas Media Mr. Parimal Mehhta says “The youth today is hungry for exciting and engaging content and ‘OMG- Face of the Year’ is an opportunity where every moment will count. This pageant gives everyone a chance to showcase their talent and be the next start who has no boundaries”

RVCJ Media – Co-Partner , Top up Nutrition- Title Sponsor , Skin works – Powered by, Buyceps – Fitness Partner , Rubaru – Pageant Partner , Fever 104 – Radio Partner , Orane- Hair and Makeup Partner , Horra – Gifting Partner , MacV – Eyewear Partner, Horra Luxury – Style Partner , Grooming Partner – Blanckanvas Media