TOP MULTICULTURAL COMMUNICATORS UNVEILED

Stories of survival in the face of persecution and investigative reports about scams targeting diverse communities are among the winners of the 2021 Premier’s Multicultural Communications Awards.

Minister for Multiculturalism Natalie Ward today revealed the successful entries across 12 categories.

“These awards recognise the vital role our multicultural communicators play in delivering critical information and connecting with our diverse communities,” Mrs Ward said.

“Our multicultural media professionals have been tireless in sharing crucial health messages throughout the pandemic and have been instrumental in helping keep our community safe.

“I commend this year’s winners and finalists and would like to thank them for their ongoing support in communicating with diverse audiences across NSW.”

Mrs Ward said the winning media and marketing entries were recognised across categories including Best Audio-Visual Report, the Public Interest Award and Business Campaign of the Year.

“Unfortunately due to COVID-19 restrictions, an in-person event to announce this year’s winners can’t take place, but that of course doesn’t take away from the importance of their work in our community,” Mrs Ward said.

“We look forward to celebrating the outstanding achievements of our winners at the Premier’s Harmony Dinner next year.

“I sincerely congratulate our outstanding winners and finalists for bringing an important voice to topics such as racism, migrant exploitation and the impact of COVID on our diverse communities.

“I am delighted that the NSW Government is the only state in Australia to recognise multicultural communicators with a stand-alone awards program.”

Premier’s Multicultural Communications Awards Winners and Finalists

Please note, finalists are not listed in any particular order.

Multicultural media categories

Best Audio-Visual Report

· Winner: Andriana Simos – 80th anniversary of OXI Day

· Finalist: Saber Baluch – From War to Wagga Wagga

· Finalist: SBS Radio – SBS India COVID Appeal Radiothon

Best Text Report

· Winner: Sydney Today – Jailed! “Netizen” Zeng Xiaoxin was heavily sentenced for scamming, will be deported after released

· Finalist: Lydia Feng – Widow of man killed while delivering food for Hungry Panda calls for reform

· Finalist: Vision China Times – Racism faced by a community during COVID – how do we react to racism attacks/incidents?

Publication of the Year

· Winner: Desi Australia

· Finalist: AMUST

· Finalist: Indian Link Media Group

· Finalist: Vision China Times

· Finalist: The Greek Herald

Young Journalist of the Year

· Winner: Andriana Simos

· Finalist: Rhea L Nath

· Finalist: Khushaal Vyas

Alan Knight Student Award

· Winner: Rhea L Nath

· Finalist: Mikala Theocharous

· Finalist: Arshmah Jamal

Best Audio Report

· Winner: SBS Arabic24 – Hana Yassin, Fares Hassan – Racism Within

· Finalist: National Ethnic and Multicultural Broadcasters Council – Multilingual News Service

· Finalist: SBS Spanish – Claudianna Blanco – Sex, lies and shame: Latina women tricked by Australian pickup artist, who sells ‘seduction courses’ with their photos

Public Interest Award

· Winner: Saba Vasefi / The Guardian – Last female refugee evacuated from Nauru to Australia could be deported despite ill health

· Finalist: Judith Neilson Institute – Community Voices

· Finalist: Lin Evlin, SBS News – Calls for cultural support after cluster of suicides among South Asian women in Melbourne

Best Use of Digital or Social Media

· Winner: Jane Jeffes / AMUST / Hazen Agency – Recipes for Ramadan

· Finalist: Indian Link Media Group – Stories of international students

· Finalist: RusTalk TV – Live Video Series to support Russian speaking community in Australia during COVID

Lifetime Achievement Award

· Winner: Ziaul Islam Ahmad

Multicultural marketing categories

Agency Campaign of the Year

· Winner: CulturalPulse – Red Cross Beirut Appeal

Business Campaign of the Year

· Winner: Australian Taxation Office, UM and Identity Communications – Campaign to support CALD audiences with tax and super information

· Finalist: Georges River Council – Communications & Engagement – In Good Taste Campaign

· Finalist: SBS 中文 Launch Campaign

Community Campaign of the Year

· Winner: Royal Life Saving New South Wales – Campaign for drowning prevention and water safety education in multicultural communities

· Finalist: Indian Link Media Group – “Light Up Your Home” contest for Diwali

· Finalist: Seena Incorporated, Publishers of AMUST – Volunteerism campaign

Judge’s Choice – Outstanding Campaign of the Year

· Winner: Australian Taxation Office, UM and Identity Communications – campaign to support CALD audiences with tax and super information.