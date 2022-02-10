Tom Holland sparks up Barcelona premiere of much awaited action adventure UNCHARTED!

Tom Holland is gearing up for the release of his new movie! The 25-year-old star stepped out for the premiere of Uncharted in Barcelona, Spain. He wore a colorful sweater, blue trousers and brown leather oxfords to the event.

Based on the video game franchise, Tom plays treasure-hunter Nathan Drake, who journeys across the world to uncover various historical mysteries. He stars in the film opposite Mark Wahlberg, who plays fellow treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan.

TOM HOLLAND (Nathan Drake) has quickly emerged as one of Hollywood’s most exciting and versatile young actors. He gained worldwide recognition for his portrayal of Peter Parker / Spider-Man in six recent installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Captain America: Civil War (2016); Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017); Avengers: Infinity War (2018); Avengers: Endgame (2019), which smashed box office numbers and currently stands as the second-highest grossing film of all time; both domestic and worldwide; Spider-Man™: Far From Home, which grossed over $1.13 billion worldwide and became the biggest Spider-Man film until December’s release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The global icon is now all set for yet another action adventure as Sony Pictures Entertainment India releasesUNCHARTED across 4 languages- English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 18th February!

Street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada.

What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together.