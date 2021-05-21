Tips Music announces strategic partnership with Media Vantage

Global music industry giant, Tips Music announces their strategic partnership with Media Vantage, India’s leading talent management company targeted to professionals working in the film industry. They not only provide superior services in management, but they also provide support in every area of films, production, music, and digital marketing from A-Z.

Sameer Khan, an outstanding singer who is riding high on the success of his latest track “Ek Bewafa” is the result of their first alliance together.

Ek Bewafa has crossed 15 million views on Youtube, trending on Instagram reels and Facebook by the most influential digital stars.

Their partnership will enable talent scouting, artistic and commercial development of the artists. It will also deal with creative artist development, promotions, and marketing. This harmony aims to leap ahead by discovering every entertainment opportunity existing for talents.

Kumar Taurani says “Together we aim to shape the future of Music with the stars of tomorrow. We want to showcase their talent on a global platform. Our goal is to create and nurture properties for global talents and Indian artists on various platforms”

Aahuti Mistry (CEO & Founder of Media Vintage) says “Tips being one of the oldest Indian record labels & film producers, has been immensely successful in giving various talents to the Hindi Film Industry. I am grateful as well as excited to join hands with Kumar Taurani & Tips in our endeavor to find, nurture and grow talents who are icon worthy. Media Vantage resonates with Tips ideology, which is driven by ambition, hard work, and perseverance. We aim to seize the opportunity and plan meticulously to give our industry the talents we all would take pride in calling our own”