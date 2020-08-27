Tina Philip feels she is reliving her student life on screen

Some individuals pursue their passion from day one, some might take a slight detour to chase their dreams and for some the universe conspires in helping them achieve it. One such challenging yet inspirational story has been lived by Tina Philip in her real life. Tina who has been cast as the lead in the upcoming show Aye Mere Humsafar on Dangal will be seen playing the role of Vidhi Sharma an aspiring I.A.S officer. A Chartered Accountant by qualification to now an actor by profession, Tina relates to the role of Vidhi and the struggles she goes through. Playing the role of an aspiring I.A.S officer gives her the feeling of reliving her Chartered Accountancy student days on screen.

When asked about her role in the show and how she related to it, Tina Philip said, “It feels like I am relieving my Chartered Accountancy student days on screen. There is an uncanny resemblance between onscreen Vidhi and offscreen Tina. In the show, I’m pursuing to become an I.A.S officer after coming to terms that I will not be accepted by society and finding an ideal groom is a far-fetched dream due to my physical disability. The simplicity, the self-awareness and limitations, yet the passion and hope Vidhi has to achieve her dreams of settling down and the struggles which come along, I relate to it first hand and it seems to be just so mystic.”

Aye Mere Humsafar is a complicated fiction drama set in a powerful backdrop of achieving dreams before settling down in life. The story focuses on the unexpected marriage of an ambitious girl (Vidhi Sharma played by Tina Philip) and an unwise boy (Ved Kothari played by Namish Taneja) with no ambition in life. The show draws inspiration from the evolving times and its effect on relationships.

