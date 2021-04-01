TIME SAVER FOR TEACHERS THANKS TO ONLINE HUB

Teachers now have access to a time saving online Learning Resource Hub, cutting the time spent searching for appropriate classroom resources.

Minister for Education and Early Childhood Learning Sarah Mitchell said the online resources contain a range of evidence-based materials and tools to lift student performance.

“Quick access to quality resources for every teacher will help them focus on their core job – the success of their students,” Ms Mitchell said.

“The hub will provide tools and resources to support schools and teachers with professional development. Teachers who have used the hub believe it will save them around five hours a week in lesson planning.

The online Learning Resource Hub features a powerful search function, allowing teachers and school leaders to find content quickly and easily by searching for keywords, phrases and NSW syllabus results.

Ms Mitchell said the hub’s resources can be modified to meet individual needs and feature links to professional learning, related resources, syllabus outcomes and the learning progressions.

“They provide teachers with opportunities for assessment, feedback, targeted teaching, and monitoring in the context of the teaching and learning cycle across learning areas,” Ms Mitchell said.

“We are focused on evidence based best practice in our classrooms and making sure every school, teacher and student has access to the support they need.

“Providing teachers the resources for success and the time to focus on their students is part of our School Success Model and Curriculum Reforms.

“Students will ultimately be the beneficiaries of these reforms as they continue to roll out across our schools.”