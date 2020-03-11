Tiger Shroff attended ‘The Incredible You’ – A mega coaching event by Arfeen Khan

By Kabir M Ali

Peak Performance Coach Arfeen Khan organised a three day-long mega coaching event called ‘The Incredible You’ in Mumbai. The event, which is said to be Asia’s biggest coach training conference in the self-help industry, was held at Mumbai’s Sahara Star hotel. It saw more than 1000 people turning up to learn strategies on how to become a life coach and to take inspirations from Arfeen. A special guest who graced the event on Monday was none other than the Baaghi actor Tiger Shroff.

While one cannot deny the amount of commitment Tiger puts in his roles, the actor himself firmly believes in giving hundred percent towards achieving a particular goal. In conversation with Arfeen Khan, Tiger inspired the audience with his motivational talks as he said that competition is his driving force that takes out the better version of the young star. The actor was even seen shaking a leg on the popular song Jai Jai Shivshankar from his hit movie War. Tiger also launched a book titled ‘I Am Worth It’ at the event. The book is written by Arfeen Khan’s wife Sara Arfeen Khan.