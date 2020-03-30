“Tiger, once again you did it bro” – Bosco Leslie Martis

‘I am disco dancer 2.0’ has a distinct disco vibe and is mounted on a massive scale, has been conceptualised ace choreographer – Bosco Leslie Martis. The challenge was that Tiger was bang in the middle of promotions for his film Baaghi 3, and he could only spare 12 hours to complete the song shoot. The entire team behind the project put in hours of meticulous planning and worked overnight to put the shoot in place, to ensure that even the minutest details was in place on the day of the shoot. Fully aware of Tiger’s dancing prowess, Bosco decided on some elaborate dance moves for the song. Tiger – very keen to get the moves right, would come for rehearsals late night with Bosco, in midst of all his hectic schedule.

On the day of the shoot, such was his commitment and drive, that he shot for the video continuously and finished the song within 12 hours straight. According to a source from the set, he hardly took breaks and focused entirely on the choreography, ensuring that the song was completed in line with Bosco’s vision.

Adding to that, Bosco said,”The entire team put in long hours and worked overnight for days to put all the details in place for a song of such a massive scale. And then we shot it in 12 hours flat, which could be done only with someone as committed and dedicated as Tiger. Tiger, once again you did it bro – tirelessly striving to get the right vibe and moves – it speaks volumes of your dedication. I hope you guys enjoy this song as much as I did creating & shooting it! Let’s DISCO WITH AN UNCONVENTIONAL SWAG!”

Let’s groove with Saregama India’s ‘I’m a Disco Dancer 2.0’ with Tiger Shroff bringing back the nostalgia of the Disco Era: