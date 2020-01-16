Threesome Awesome on Twitter!

Its official Disha Patani tops Twitter chart followed by Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone on Score Trends India

Though Priyanka Chopra Jonas is scouting round the world and Deepika Padukone has been buzzing for her dynamic performance in Chhapak. This hot young enchanting actress nails it on this micro social media network ‘Twitter’ charts 2020

Disha Patani is the new leading lady scoring 100 as the most engaging actress on social platform ‘Twitter’ on Score Trends India Charts. These statistics are authenticated and researched by the US-based media tech Score Trends India.

Meanwhile, Ms. Chopra Jonas bags the second position with the score of 98 while Deepika Padukone has bagged the third rank with a score of 84 points. Disha has acquired the first position with her scintillating first look of Malang, which has made her the talk of the town on twitter.

“The youth has gone ardent with Disha’s ravishing look and there have been insane engagements on her twitter page. Priyanka has always been popular amongst the social platforms with her quirky tweets, pictures shared with Nick Jonas. Deepika’s awe-inspiring performance in Chhapak and engagements related to her film and promotional activities has also got her in the race of top 3 actresses on Twitter,” revealed Ashwani Kaul, co-founder of Score Trends.

Kaul further elaborated, “We collect data from over 600 news sources across 14 languages in India to analyze the media. These include Facebook, Twitter, print publications, viral news on social media, broadcast and digital platforms”.

“Various sophisticated algorithms then help us to process this massive amount of data and arrive at the scores and rankings of celebrities,” conclude Kaul.