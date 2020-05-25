THOUSANDS OF STUDENTS RETURNING TO UPGRADED SCHOOLS ACROSS NSW

All NSW students will begin returning to classrooms today as the COVID-19 restrictions ease with thousands of students setting foot into upgraded schools.

Thousands of students will benefit from 14 major school upgrades that have opened already in Term 2, and one more to open soon. This represents a $280 million investment in children’s education.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell acknowledged it was an exciting day for students as they head back to school full-time.

“Thank you to teachers, principals and parents who have worked hard to support students during the pandemic. I am so pleased students will be returning to the classroom today,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“Thousands of students across NSW will be returning to upgraded classrooms, performance studios, sports facilities, outdoor learning areas, halls and libraries.

“I am proud of the fact that even during our darkest days of the pandemic; the jackhammers have still been going in NSW. Projects are still being progressed and built, including schools. The 15 upgraded schools have kept 10,000 people in jobs right across NSW.”

Ms Mitchell said education is one of the keys to a successful life and she was happy to see every student returning to the classroom today.

“I’m sure the students will be thrilled to get back to the classroom and many are returning to new and upgraded schools today,” Ms Mitchell said.

“We are in the middle of delivering a four-year $6.7 billion investment into public education infrastructure and I am pleased that we have pushed ahead, despite the difficulties presented by COVID-19.”

The delivery of the upgraded schools comes on top of the NSW Government’s efforts to fast-track the assessment of new and upgraded schools and universities across NSW.

Major school upgrades that have opened already in Term 2:

North Rocks PS

Lidcombe PS

Penshurst West PS

Riverstone HS

Callaghan College, Jesmond Campus

Wangi Wangi PS

Curl Curl North PS

Killara HS

William Stimson PS

Greenwich PS – Kingslangley Road Campus

Waitara PS

West Ryde PS

Canley Vale HS

Hurstville PS

Schools that will open before the end of Term 2

Banksia Road PS