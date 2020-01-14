THOSE VIOLATING THE ENVIRONMENTAL LAWS WILL BE DEALT WITH

Law is the ultimate weapon for environment protection against the offenders.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Rural and Maritime Development, Waterways and Environment will ensure that their law enforcement officers are well equipped to undertake their jobs thoroughly.

Minister. Dr Mahendra Reddy while opening the Investigators Workshop for the Department of Environment Enforcement Officers in Suva today said anyone who commits environmental crimes or violates environmental laws will be taken to task.

“I have been made aware of a number of criminal proceedings taken to the court by the department and I hope that operators in the market will conform to full compliance so that we don’t have to take matters to court. Should that be the case, then we must take a full proof case.”

Minister Reddy urged the officers to be able to interpret respective environmental laws and apply it in their daily enforcement, whether it be officers stationed at the office or inspectors on the ground.

“The idea of a new paradigm shift in environmental law enforcement begins from here,” he said.

The Department is working closely with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in upskilling its enforcement officers.