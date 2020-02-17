This is my first Bollywood number and I was quite nervous working with Arbaaz: Giorgia Andriani

Sridevi Bungalow, the film has been in headlines for its controversial storyline. The film is coming up with an item number starring Giorgia Andriani, Priya Prakash Varrier, and Arbaaz Khan. The song was shot recently, post the completion of the film and she looks ravishing in the Arabian attire for her dance number.

Giorgia revealed that it is her first Bollywood number and she continued, I have been trained in Carnatic dance form previously, never attempted Bollywood; this is my first time. It was a great experience while dancing. I am an extremely conscious dancer, I did take a couple of days to learn Kathak and different dance disciplines for the performance. I was quite nervous working with Arbaaz, but the process has turned out really amazing. I am sure you all are going to love it.

Giorgia seems to have fallen in love with India. Her social media storms with her strolling across the country. May that be visiting the thriller Goa, seeking blessings in Amritsar or Babulnath in Mumbai, she has done it all. Giorgia has been a part of Environment conservation movements, done a fashion show for the social cause. She appeared in Regional Zee5 Original; “Karoline Kamakshi” as an Indo-French Agent.

She is soon to be setting foot in Bollywood with her debut in Welcome to Bajrangpur opposite Shreyas Talpade. The film is set to be plotted around the lines of an NRI woman visiting a village and her journey to adopting the village. The film is made under the banner of Mad Films Entertainment and Anjum Rizvi Film Co.

Since the announcement of her debut in Bollywood, Giorgia has been acing her Hindi Game. It shall be a treat to have her voicing her dialogues in the film and not dubbed. She is an avid street junkie but also endeavors in fitness. Her Instagram stories could be a guide to a healthy lifestyle.