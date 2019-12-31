This is how and why Karan Johar cast Angad Bedi for the film Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl

Not many remember that Angad Bedi was in Karan Johar produced Ungli but the casting of his next fit with Dharma Productions happened after KJo watched Bedi in Soorma. The heartwarming story of Arjuna Awardee Sandeep Singh and his bond with elder brother Bikramjit Singh who nursed him back to health and triumph after a freak accident compromised his shot at hockey. Angad was widely lauded for his depiction on screen and the actor received a warm message from KJo after he watched the film. The filmmaker was so impressed with Angad’s act in the film, that he had promised to cast him in a movie. When the script of Kargil Girl came to him, Karan called him to meet Sharan (director of Gunjan Saxena). The biopic of Gunjan Saxena belongs to Angad and Janhvi Kapoor who plays the titular role in the film. The bond between them plays a pivotal part in the story.

Angad says, “Despite being a producer and director of his stature, Karan has his ear on the ground. He is always looking out for talent. He is really appreciative of good work and keeps that in mind every time an opportunity presents itself. I remember his kind words after Soorma. It hasn’t been an easy journey for me to get where I am so his words of praise were a reiteration that I was headed the right way. We were looking for the right opportunity to work together again. Kargil girl is a perfect film that is all heart. My character is incredible and I hope people love it as much as we did while making it.”