These colour-coordinated actors took our breath away at Zee Rishtey Awards 2019

It’s that time of the year when your favourite channel Zee TV acknowledges the contributions of innumerable actors, directors, producers, creative teams, technicians who work relentlessly around the clock to bring you all your favourite daily primetime shows with the celebration of ‘Zee Rishtey Awards’. This year, the annual awards show gets vacation vibes as viewers are invited to join their favourite Zee TV stars on a family holiday to a dream destination ‘Jashn-e-Pur’ on 29th December on Zee TV.

The who’s who of telly town attended the event, but it was the Zee Kutumbs, consisting of cast of each show on the channel, that took our breath away. All the cast members of each and every show on Zee TV attended the event and kickstarted it with a mega act. The best part, each and everyKutumb was colour-cordinated! Together, all the Kutumbs shook a leg to Jai Jai Shivshankar and Munna Badnaam Hua and started off the awards night with a bang.