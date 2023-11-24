The Victory Brought Us Closer Together

By Indranil Halder

The International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup Cricket Festival came to a halt in Ahmedabad, with 130,000 fans, including Indian PM Narendra Modi, at the stadium. In the final, Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins silenced one billion Indians by winning the ICC World Cup 2023. Many were heartbroken too. For me, I supported the Australian team from the beginning, sparking curiosity. In the cricket final, Cummins’s captaincy shone as he told his team, “If not me, then who,” facing the amazing Indian batsmen. Reasons for the Australian win included Travis Head’s stunning catch, deemed “phenomenal” by Deep Dasgupta on BBC commentary, Marnus Labuschagne’s incredible partnership, and Jasprit Bumrah’s fateful 28th over adding acceleration to Australian victory.

After winning the ICC World Cup, Cummins said at Sydney Airport, “I think they have created their own legacy. In sport, there’s nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent.” However, this didn’t hinder Kolkata from celebrating, with people partying hard as Indians embraced the Australian team. Regardless of the winner, Kolkata had a big celebration, with some heading to pubs to watch the match and specialties like Gracious Gill, Bumrah’s Boomerang, and Straight Drive paneer tikka on offer.

My personal celebration began at the semifinal at Eden Garden, where I supported Australia dressed in my dhoti, Australian T-shirt, and flag. The attire caught the attention of the ICC television crew and many South African fans who flew in to watch the match. With the Aussies’ win, Kolkata seemed to radiate yellow, with city cabs and heritage mansions painted in the vibrant colour.

The Australian cricket win also holds significant geopolitical implications, signaling India’s growing business capabilities, fostering relationships between people of Indian and Australian descent. Apart from spectator enjoyment, staging of ICC World Cup Cricket by India definitely signal rest of Asia about the growing capabilities of India as the country prepares for Olympic. Another significant geopolitical advantage is that most of the Asian and Middle Eastern countries do not play cricket or dominate the cricket world with 1.4 billion cricket lovers. So India can build a strong connection with cricket playing nations such as United Kingdom, South Africa and New Zealand.

The staging of the ICC World Cup by India also showcased its strength and generates over $12 billion in revenue, highlighting the robust bond between Australia and India. Supporting Australia in the ICC Cricket final raised eyebrows, but now we see the economic benefits unfolding in India, such as the Australian Securities Exchange hiring TATA Consultancy for a $125 million project.

The third point is People-to-people interactions between India and Australia are set to improve, with cricket acting as the cohesive glue between the two nations. In Sydney, attending the Bollywood Film Festival in November, a collaborative effort by Val Morgan, Dendy Cinemas, and HSBC Bank at Dendy’s Newtown Cinema and meet cricketer Brett Lee, who thrilled audiences with his broken Hindi and love for India. Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell married Indian woman Raman. He also scored against Afghanistan and became the first batter to score a double-century for Australia in men’s One Day International (ODIs).

Few days back in Kolkata, when at a Jagadhatri pujo, I meet Rita Bhimani who husband was world renowned cricket commentator Kishore Bhimani. Our discussion quickly turned to Kerry Packer, whose contributions to popularise cricket in Australia and revolutionizing the game resonated also highlights the cultural exchanges. Kerry Packer with his media business, made cricket a game loved by millions in Australia.

He sponsored bin with names and face of cricketers, pajama cricket and how he popularised one day matches. According to Rita, “ Kerry Packer Brought Cricket out of rut and made boring test cricket more entertaining.” No one can disagree with Rita, about the contributions of Kerry Packer. I remember talking to a Pakistani taxi driver in Brisbane who also mentioned that Kerry Packer played a vital role in inviting Indian subcontinent cricketers to Australia.

As an Australian Indian Bengali myself, I celebrated the Australian win with Calcutta biriyani, local newspapers reports and lighted hearted banter especially about former Indian Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju’s peculiar reasoning, underscores the cultural fusion between Australia and India. He said ,”Australia was the armoury of India in the time of Pandavas and that is why it won the match. Australia was the storage centre of the ‘Astras’ or weapons of Pandavas. It was called ‘Astralaya’. This is the real reason why they won the World Cup.” In the end, Australia’s win is not just a personal victory but a unifying force for both Australia and India.