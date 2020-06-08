The Unsung Heroes of Last Australian Summer

Article by: Chinmay Mehta

The last Australian summer will be remembered for the Women’s T20 world cup and record-breaking crowd at the MCG on the final, on an International Women’s Day. Australia won the final convincingly with the help of Alyssa Healy, who played one of the best T20 knocks in the history of the women’s cricket.

This was not surprises to many as the star-studded Southern stars were the tournament favourites from the beginning of the tournament. A lot of these credits go to the coach Matthew Mott.

A Queensland born former Australian first-class cricketer has re-joined as a Coach in 2017 and played an instrumental role in Southern stars performance in last two and half years.

Losing to India in the semi-final of 50 over’s world cup 2017 was a big learning lesson to Mr Mott and the team. Since then Mr Mott and team never looked back and helped Southern stars winning T20 world cup held in West Indies in 2018 and at home soil in front of almost 90,000 people.

Healy and Beth Mooney were among the top two runs scorer, Megan Schutt was the highest wicket-taker, and while J Jonas shared the equal number of wickets with Poonam Yadav from India. Many of us will remember 2020 T20 world cup for the various reasons record-breaking crowd, International women’s day, Katie Perry performance and many more.

Would that be the same fun had Australia not made to the final? Would that even be possible without an incredible effort from SCG’s Curator Adam Lewis and SCG/Allianz stadium’s ground manager Justin Grove?

Sydney and SCG were water-drenched due to heavy rain pour on semi-final day and the day before. Many feared that both semi-finals were about to abandoned and started questioning for the reserve match day, on the different social media platform.

Even though more than 30mm rained on the day Mr Lewis, Mr Groves and team pulled out a miracle, India vs England match was abandoned but Australia vs SA match was played and Australia won the semi-final.

Before this, Adam Lewis and his team managed SCG wicket on BBL 09’s final when it rained around 50mm on a day, which was surreal.

Adam Lewis previously looked after Hurstville oval and gained a lot of respect from NSW Blue’s players and support staff. While, Justin Grove used to oversee Adelaide Oval for fifteen years and Australian most successful off- spinner Nathan Lyon used to work under him and gained so much cricketing knowledge from him.