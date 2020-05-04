The song Jaan Hai Toh Jahan Sara Hai with 40 actors dedicated to Corona Warriors

It is a known fact that music has healing powers and soothes a disturbed mind. As the nation is currently under an enforced lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Vardan is trying different ways to entertain his fans. Singer-composer Vardan Singh recently dedicated the ”Jaan Hai Toh Jahan Sara Hai” song to all the Indians and the fighters who are fighting against corona. Vardan launched a brand new single which is now going viral online. ”It is our fight against corona, and everyone should come together and fight against this deadly disease. We have included 40 artists in the video for this initiative and to connect people by hearts and to forget all other problems, the best part about this song is that everything has been shot by every individual through their phone. There were a lot of difficulties while shooting this video but as our intentions were good things happened smoothly.” said singer-composer director Vardan Singh.

But now he has again come into action with one of the best Director Rajiv S Ruia for the motivating song. The Idea behind making this video came through Director Rajiv S Ruia, his initiative behind making this video was, ”There was only one reason to make this video, the citizens of India were not understanding the actual serious problem and were breaking the rules that were made by the government, like not wearing mask, not sanitizing oneself, every doctor’s nurses policeman did not care about their lives and were trying to save us, then I decided to give a message to all the Indian citizen a message, and I believe that when film industry does something like this, people do see and follow. I had a word with our singer Vardan Singh he understood me and made a very beautiful song, and also the film industry supported us.”

The song “Jaan Hai Toh Jahan Sara Hai” have 40 actors like, Hiten Tejwani, Upasana Singh, Nidhi Subhiya, Raman Tirkha, Karanuday Jenjani, Shawar Ali, Rayo Bhaktayar, Dev Sharma, Sonal Monterio, Raj premi, Madalsa Sharma, Hemant Pandey, Milind Gunanji, Brijesh Kala, Samiksha Bhatnagar, Drithi Patel, Trupti Toradmal, Darahana Banik, Rushad Rana, Raam Yasvardhan, Aditya Rajput, Pankaj Berry, Sharvani Goswami, Poorvi Jain, Malvi Malhotra Roshmi Banik, Deepak chadha, Istiyak Khan, Narendra Bedi, Atul Pachure, Mangesh Desai, Mukesh bhat, Jeevansh Chadha, Vikram Singh, Noyika Bhatheja, Belly kaur, Nataliya Janoszek, Deepti Dondekar, Noyrika Bhatheja, Pooja Raibagi, Aananya Thakur, Aisha Rajpoot, Ankita Chevale, Lovely Sharma, Indrani Tendulkar, Gulraz Khan, Ankita Shau, Agni Pawar.