The rise and rise of Yami Gautam

URI, Bala, Bhoot Police and now, A Thursday! Yami Gautam is on a roll; she has headlined all movies on her shoulder with effortless ease and has become the first choice for filmmakers in Indian cinema.

The massive reception of ‘A Thursday’ has marked Yami Gautam’s fourth consecutive blockbuster success. Marking her catapult shift to the A-league by headlining a challenging narrative alone, the leading actress is being sought-after by the industry.

A Thursday has garnered massive viewership within a few days of its release on Disney+ Hotstar, owing to Yami Gautam’s impressive performance.

The actress left the critics, audience and the industry stumped with her effortless transition from an endearing kindergarten teacher to a drop-dead hostage-taker. She has been receiving unanimous love for her role in A Thursday across the board!

A source revealed, “The success of A Thursday has only elevated the industry’s faith in Yami Gautam. Owing to a streak of blockbusters to her credit, filmmakers & producers have been mounting big-budgeted, thought-provoking, and content-driven cinema on her shoulder. Over the years, the actress has become one of the most dependable names in the business.

Filmmakers are putting their money on her with her headlining some major projects completely on her shoulders. Her stellar line-up ahead consists of much-awaited films like LOST, Dasvi and OMG2, along with cream projects with Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik and RSVP Movies.