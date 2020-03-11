The Queen of Gorgeousness- Sherlyn Chopra has a special message for all the women out there

Sherlyn Chopra is well known for her sensual factor. She encaptures one’s dreams and turns them into a blissful reality. She has often been in headlines for her gawking looks and bold personality. Sherlyn began her 2020 with a lavish gift, she gifted herself an exquisite and luxurious apartment in the World’s tallest- Burj Al Khalifa. She has been a phenomenal performer, model, producer, director. Sherlyn has been the first Indian to be featured for the cover for Playboy.

Sherlyn has made a strong mark in the industry, she is often spotted in the city strolling and flaunting her salacious looks. She has a special message for all the women out there in the form of a Rap. Sherlyn is known for her creativity and there she drops some truth bombs with rhythm. Don’t forget to hear her out. This Women’s Month, let’s celebrate every inch of their personality.

Sherlyn’s love for music has been an evident episode, she had previously dropped a rap “Kataar” which made a loud buzz in the industry. Not just “Kataar”, she even had a rap for the Elections as “Vote Daal” and now one for the Women’s day. She has been a woman who often voices the concerns that most celebrities don’t bother about. She owns her social media application which is available on Play store and Io. Her strength is incomparable, her will to be on top has got her a long way now.