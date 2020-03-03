The OGs of Bollywood Playback Together for the First Time on TV!

After seven successful seasons of ruling reality television with India’s finest young singing talent, Zee TV’s popular singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs is set to return with an all-new, exciting Season 8 . In recent years, the franchise has introduced the music fraternity to li’l singing prodigies like Sugandha Date, Shreyan Bhattacharya, Anjali Gaikwad, Tanya Sharma, Shanmukhpriya, Sonakshi Kar and ‘Chote Bhagwaan’ Jayas Kumar. Each of these gems not only became household names overnight on the steam of their talent but managed to redefine the identity of those they’re close to … When their folks are referred to as Sugandha ke papa, Anjali ki mumma, Jayas ki didi, Shreyans ke bhaiyya or Sonakshi ki daadi, the expression of unbridled joy and pride on their faces is truly priceless! Articulating this halo of success that makes the chests of anyone close to a Li’l Champ fill up with pride is the mantra of Season 8 – Bacche Karenge Aisa Kaam, Unse Hoga Badon Ka Naam.

To impart invaluable life lessons and add significantly to the learning curve of the latest season’s talent pool with their unmatched musical expertise, years of experience in the industry and above all else, their ability to NOT judge but nurture and mentor the kids, the makers of the show have roped in the living legends of Indian music – Padmashri Kumar Sanu, Padmabhooshan Udit Narayan and the evergreen songstress Alka Yagnik as mentors. Between themselves, they have 6 national awards and a whopping 267 other prestigious awards! Their combined contribution races up to 30,000 songs in all Indian languages and they’re still going strong. After Kishore da, Lata Didi and Asha Ji, the only grand trio who are ruling the chartbusters since 1990, will be mentoring these Li’l Champs. The season will feature the man with the impeccable comic timing, the sunshine smile and the sass of a Li’l Champ himself – Maniesh Paul as host.

With the new season of Li’l Champs hitting air in 2020, a year when its parent franchise Sa Re Ga Ma Pa completes 25 glorious years of entertaining India, Zee TV unveiled the show in front of the media with a concert in Mumbai at the Bandra Fort where the three judges performed LIVE and host Maniesh Paul regaled the audience with his crackling wit and stage presence. A few of the latest kids on the block took to the stage and showcased the sheer range and versatility of the new talent pool this season.

Coming back to television after almost 12 years, Kumar Sanu said, “It took a show like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs for me to want to return to television. The young kids here are extremely talented and gifted, and I am glad to have got this opportunity to mentor them. The platform has a legacy of over 25 years of showcasing the best singing talent. The idea of Alka ji, Udit ji and I on screen together as a reunion of the 90’s playback brigade appealed instantly as we get along so well. Many of our songs are a rage at the moment with their remixes being thoroughly enjoyed by the audience. So, it’ll be great fun to reconnect with the two of them and recreate the magic of the 90’s while guiding and mentoring some of the brightest singing talent of the country.”

Carrying on her association with the platform, Alka Yagnik said, “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs has been a very special journey for me for almost a decade now. I am elated to be a part of this iconic singing reality show once again. We are here to nurture and develop the kids rather than judge them. It’ll be a privilege to watch some of these kids grow into household names and make their parents and loved ones immensely proud. I will be helping the kids hone their talent so that they set foot in the industry someday as trained singers. I am excited to be working with my long-time friends Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu and I know they’re going to gang up and trouble me! Eagerly waiting for the show to hit the TV screens.”

Udit Narayan added, “Zee TV and especially the platform of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has always been very special to me as apart from giving our music fraternity some of its finest talent, the show has even launched my son Aditya as a host. I am very thrilled to be a part of the judges’ panel for this season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs. Kumar ji ( Sanu), Alka Ji and I have worked together for over three decades and given audiences some memorable melodies. We share a great rapport and I am hoping that the audience will like all three of us coming back together on the small screen. I personally look forward to meeting the new talent this season will bring forth as I believe there is so much to learn from our youngest generation.”

Host Maniesh Paul said, “I am extremely excited to be associated with Zee TV, especially to host a show that has given India some of its finest singing sensations from different corners of the country. I look forward to spending time with this year’s contestants as the season progresses. I personally derive a lot of inspiration from these prodigies who’ve managed to learn and imbibe so much at such a young age. Additionally, this season will be all the more special for the kids as they will get to learn a lot from the three biggest singing legends of Bollywood.”