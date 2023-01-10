THE NEXT GENERATION OF NURSES AND MIDWIVES

Aspiring nurses and midwives are encouraged to choose a rewarding career with NSW Health, with support available through cadetship and scholarship programs in 2023.

Applications are now open for NSW Health’s Enrolled Nurse Scholarships, Aboriginal Nursing and Midwifery Cadetship Program and Aboriginal Nursing and Midwifery Scholarships.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said eligible school leavers and people considering a career change can apply for these cadetships and scholarships across NSW, which will provide professional and financial support to help them achieve their goals.

“The NSW health system is the best in the country because of our amazing workforce providing world-class healthcare to local communities every day. If you are an aspiring nurse or midwife, there is no better place to learn and work than in our public hospitals,” Mr Hazzard said.

“These cadetship and scholarship programs will also help further boost and upskill our nursing and midwifery workforce to meet the growing demand in our public hospitals across NSW into the future.”

Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said nurses and midwives are a vital part of our health system, especially in rural and regional NSW.

“I encourage anyone who wants to become a nurse or midwife to start their career with NSW Health by applying for these cadetships and scholarships, which provide guidance and opportunities to explore a variety of clinical settings,” Mrs Taylor said.

“Placements are available in our rural and regional hospitals, which are great places for nurses and midwives to build their skills and knowledge across a broad range of specialities, while caring and advocating for their local community.”

The Enrolled Nurse Scholarships offer a position in the Diploma of Nursing program, cover course fees and lead to employment as an enrolled nurse in a NSW Health facility, following standard recruitment and registration processes.

Minister for Skills and Training Alister Henskens said the cadetships and scholarships would help kickstart the careers of NSW’s future nurses and midwives.

“The Liberal and Nationals Government is committed to providing world-class training to create a pipeline of skilled healthcare workers,” Mr Henskens said.

“These opportunities create workforce pathways so nurses and midwives in training are getting the practical skills and experience they need for jobs in the health sector.”

The Aboriginal Nursing and Midwifery Cadetship Program, and Aboriginal Nursing and Midwifery Scholarships provide Aboriginal people with the opportunity to receive financial and professional support during their university studies.

Nurse cadet Maya Svagelli said the Aboriginal Nursing and Midwifery Cadetship Program helped her to build confidence in her nursing skills and knowledge.

“The best aspects of the cadetship was the experience of working in varied healthcare settings. I was able to work in different areas such as inpatient aged care, inpatient orthopaedics and primary healthcare settings,” Ms Svagelli said.

“I would highly encourage Aboriginal nursing students to apply for this program for the experience and support that is provided to you throughout your degree.”

The NSW Government announced the largest workforce boost in the nation’s history in the 2022-23 Budget with a $4.5 billion investment over four years for 10,148 full-time equivalent (FTE) staff to hospitals and health services across NSW.

The NSW Government is also incentivising hard-to-fill, critical roles in hospitals and health facilities with an $883 million investment targeted at recruiting and retaining staff in regional, rural and remote areas.