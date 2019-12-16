The Loudest Voice picks up two nominations at the Golden Globes 2020!

The 77th Annual Golden Globes nomination for the year 2020 have just been announced. One among the remarkable list of nominees is the limited series The Loudest Voice. The seven-part series which is available in India on Hotstar Premium, picked up two nominations at the Golden Globes 2020 for – Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie and Best TV Movie or Limited-Series. Based on a book by Gabriel Sherman, The Loudest Voice throws light on the life of Roger Ailes, the former CEO of Fox News.

Actor Russel Crowe, who bagged the nomination for Best Actor in a Limited Series category, said, “The last time I got a Golden Globe nomination was 2005. My eldest boy was one year old and my youngest not even on the horizon. As my sons are now nearly 16 and 13, I’d like to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for making me feel young again. Thanks to Blumhouse, Showtime, Stan and all the team involved. I was surrounded by a spectacular cast. My personal gratitude and deep affection go out to Naomi Watts, Sienna Miller, Annabelle Wallis, Aleksa Palladino, Seth MacFarlane, Simon McBurney and Josh Stamberg among others who made a complex and difficult job so much easier. “

Alex Metcalf, Executive Producer of The Loudest Voice added, “On behalf of the cast and crew of The Loudest Voice, I’m honored that everyone’s hard work has been recognized by the HFPA. It’s humbling to know that Russell’s heartfelt performance and the show itself has resonated with so many. Thanks to Blumhouse Television and Showtime for all their support along the way.”

The Loudest Voice is a real-life drama series that focuses on the events around Roger Ailes in the past decade. It touches on defining moments of his life, including his experiences with world leaders that gave birth to his political career and the sexual harassment accusations and settlements that brought his reign to an end.