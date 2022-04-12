THE FILM WAS BROUGHT TO ME BY HARSH: ANIL KAPOOR ON NETFLIX’S THAR

Produced by Anil Kapoor Film Company (AFKC) and directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, Thar will premiere on Netflix on May 6th.

Sit tight, buckle up and prepare for Netflix’s next film with Anil Kapoor Film Company, Thar. The film premieres on the streaming service on 6th May 2022.

The film has an inerrant blend of suspense, mystery and thrill, set in the Western Film Noir world and promises to be an immersive experience for its audience. It is also Harshvarrdhan Kapoor’s debut as a producer.

Talking about the film, Anil Kapoor says, “Harshvarrdhan has a very unique approach and his choices of films are also very distinct. The film was brought to me by Harshvarrdhan and he was very passionate about the project and he played an integral part in this film coming together. The story strikes the perfect balance between gritty and slick, grainy and smooth, fast-paced yet nuanced.

It is Harshvarrdhan’s first film as producer and I could see the passion in him from the word go. Thar is an experience and I can’t wait for audiences to watch it!”

Talking about how Thar came into being, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor shared, “When I read Thar, I realised right away that it was unique in terms of its mood atmosphere and tone as well as in its narrative. I was aware that I was in a situation where I’d have to preserve to get what was on the page onto screen without any compromise.

With a film so ambitious, there was bound to be great learning both in front of and behind the camera for me personally. I believe that out of the few films I’ve done so far Thar has been the most educational experience for me. We’ve tried to do something different and are excited to share it with audiences around the world with Netflix.”

Directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, Thar features Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Satish Kaushik and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. The film follows Siddharth, an antique dealer’s journey through a remote village in Rajasthan that has recently been rocked by a series of violent killings.

As the local cop Surekha Singh investigates these killings he crosses paths with Siddharth… will that encounter be the only one? We shall soon find out!