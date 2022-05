‘Batman Ek Chakravyuh’ is now trending and streaming on Spotify. The show premiered on May 3, 2022, and has been performing well on the Spotify charts.

Produced by MnM Talkies, the podcast is directed by veteran radio personality Mantra.

The show stars Amit Sadh as Bruce, Shweta Tripathi Sharma as Barbara Gordon, Sharib Hashmi as the Riddler, and many more renowned actors from the Bollywood, web, and voicing industries.

Here’s a sneak-peek into the making of ‘Batman Ek Chakravyuh’.