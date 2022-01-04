The COVID-19 endgame has changed and the virus isn’t going to disappear any time soon

But patterns of disease (especially the number of people with severe illness) are likely to look very different in the future, varying from country to country and over time.

What is important to point out is we’re no longer a population totally susceptible to COVID-19: vaccination and COVID-19 infections together mean that we have accumulated immunity in the population that will likely mitigate how bad future waves of infection will be.

Plus, the new generation of COVID-19 vaccines currently in development and therapeutics against the virus are an added boost to our CVID-19 armoury.

In the meantime we need to keep up our COVID-safe behaviours – getting your booster dose, physically distancing, washing your hands often, getting tested and staying home if you’re sick.