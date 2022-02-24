The cast of Netflix’s upcoming series ‘The Fame Game’ will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show

Famous comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to unleash a laughing riot with the cast of Netflix’s much awaited family-drama ‘The Fame Game’.

India’s Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit along with Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran and Muskkaan Jaferi will be seen on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show as his guests on 20th February, Sunday.

Promoting their suspenseful family drama ‘The Fame Game’ that traces the life of Bollywood Superstar – Anamika Anand and what happens when she goes missing. Giving some insights about their upcoming series, the cast will be seen spilling the beans about their characters, shooting process, and much more.

Bringing back the much loved 90’s era, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor will be seen bringing back the magic that they displayed during their film ‘Raja’.

They will be seen grooving to their hit number ‘Akhiyaan Milaoon Kabhi’ leaving everyone in awe of their chemistry even today. Furthermore, the young, talented and very beautiful Muskkaan Jaferi will be seen winning the hearts of the guests and audiences with her soulful singing.

Up for a rollercoaster ride of giggles, versatile actor Manav Kaul will be bursting into laughs along with Lakshvir Saran in the show. Filled with heaps of fun, banter and entertainment, the team of The Kapil Sharma Show will be seen tickling the funny bones of the cast of ‘The Fame Game’ on the coming Sunday.