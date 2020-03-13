The below is attributable to a spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office

Following confirmation the Minister for Home Affairs has tested positive for coronavirus, he has been isolated according to the policies of Queensland Health.

Queensland Health will undertake the appropriate contact tracing.

The Minister attended Tuesday’s meeting of the Federal Cabinet in person and Thursday’s meeting of the National Security Committee via video link.

In advice provided to the Prime Minister this evening, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer has reiterated that only people who had close contact with the Minister in the preceding 24 hours before he became symptomatic need to self-isolate.

That does not include the Prime Minister or any other members of the Cabinet.