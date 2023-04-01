The air sizzled with anticipation when Michelle Poonawalla came for the unveiling of Christian Dior 2023 pre-fall collection

The Gateway of India in Mumbai provided a breathtaking backdrop for one of the most spectacular fashion shows of the year. On March 30th, luxury powerhouse Dior held its pre-fall 2023 show at this historic site, and it was truly a sight to behold.

The fashion show, under the creative direction of Maria Grazia Chiuri, showcased breathtaking backdrops of the city’s historic buildings and skyline, providing an ideal setting for Dior’s latest collection of clothing and accessories. These exquisite pieces were crafted in partnership with Chanakya, a Mumbai-based school that empowers women with the art of handmade creations, spearheaded by the talented Karishma Swali.

One individual who truly stole the show at the Gateway of India was none other than Michelle Poonawala. As a prominent entrepreneur, philanthropist, and fashion enthusiast, Michelle Poonawala’s recent appearance at the Dior show garnered widespread attention and admiration. Her presence added an extra layer of glamour and sophistication to an already unforgettable event.

Michelle made a striking fashion statement on the show with her impeccable style. Dressed in a gorgeous black netted and lace gown, she exuded elegance and sophistication. Her choice of black heels and a matching handbag complemented her outfit perfectly, adding to the overall appeal. Michelle’s minimal makeup look highlighted her natural beauty, while her messy tresses styled in a ponytail with a few strands left open, framed her face beautifully. To complete the look, she accessorised with a stunning pair of heavy earrings and a delicate necklace, which added all the charm to her outfit. Overall, Michelle’s sense of style was on point, and she effortlessly stole the show.

“This marks the first time an international fashion powerhouse, Dior, has showcased their collection at the iconic Gateway of India. Dior has consistently demonstrated their support for Indian artisans and the Chanakya school.” Michelle Poonawala expressed her excitement to be a part of this momentous event, stating, “I am thrilled to be a part of this historic occasion.”