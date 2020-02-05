Thappad reflects today’s society: Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza enjoys associating with work that makes a strong statement – be it her movies or her role as an ambassador for a clean and green world. She loves to explore subjects which resonate the truth, which is not always beautiful to see or hear. Her upcoming film ‘Thappad’ is another example of the actress wanting to part of a subject that is bold and aims to push a re-think in society.

Speaking on Thappad, the actress says, “It is my endeavour to be a part of human stories that reflect the truth and compel us to think and possibly even bring positive change.

‘Thappad’ is one such film, a very powerful one.” Dia is all in praise of Tapsee, who is the lead in the movie. She says, “Taapsee is a fierce lioness and I have always been an ardent admirer of her work. It is a pleasure to be a part of such an incredible cast that stands for something so important collectively.” While praising the movie, Dia observes that Thappad is her third movie with Anubhav Sinha.

Dia had debuted in the critically acclaimed and award-winning web series Kaafir. Kaafir was about the significance of freedom in one’s lives.