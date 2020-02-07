Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming movie ‘Thappad’ starring Tapsee Pannu will release on the 28th of February, the makers of the movie will release the trailer on the 31st of January.

Talking more about Thappad, the lead actress Tapsee Pannu shares, “Working with Anubhav sir is always an enriching experience and he encourages one to push the envelope. When he discussed Thappad, I immediately decided this was a film I had to do. It has a thought-provoking storyline and deals with a subject which must be addressed in our society.”

She further adds, “To put it in perspective, looking at what we aim to convey with our film, I can say Thappad is this year’s Pink”

The movie has an ensemble cast of Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanve Azmi, Ram Kapoor.

After achieving critical and Box Office success with Article15, Anubhav Sinha is back with another film, Thappad produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar starring Taapsee Pannu will release on 28 February 2020