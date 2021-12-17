As COVID-19 cases increase across NSW, we are evolving contact tracing and will be prioritising case interviews and detailed follow up with people diagnosed with COVID-19, their households, and places where there are people at high risk of severe disease such as in healthcare, aged care, disability care and correctional facilities.

In line with this, we have updated the testing and isolation requirements for both confirmed cases of COVID-19 and their close contacts, which came into effect on Wednesday 15 December 2021.

If you are a confirmed case of COVID-19, you must self-isolate at home until cleared by a medical practitioner or registered nurse, regardless of vaccination status.

Immediately inform your household and others who they have been in the same home with for four hours or more, and your workplace or education facility that they are close contacts and must follow testing and self-isolation requirements. You must also advise friends and other people you have spent time with socially that they are casual contacts and must follow testing and self-isolation requirements.

If you’re a close contact of a person with COVID-19, get tested immediately and self-isolate for 7 days. Get tested again on day 6 and you can stop self-isolating on day 7 if you’ve received a negative test result. For the next seven days do not enter a high risk setting and get tested again on day 12. This advice applies to close contacts regardless of vaccination status.