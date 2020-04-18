TEMPORARY HOUSING PODS CONTINUE TO ROLL OUT ACROSS NSW

Temporary accommodation pods are continuing to be delivered to the hardest hit residents in bushfire affected areas across the state, with more pods arriving in Kempsey and Eurobodalla this week.

More than 100 temporary accommodation pods will be provided to residents in bushfire affected communities across the state, thanks to a partnership between the NSW Government and Andrew and Nicola Forrest’s Minderoo Foundation.

Deputy Premier and Minister responsible for Disaster Recovery John Barilaro said it was important to offer safe and secure shelter to help people stay on their land, if they choose to do so.

“We have provided emergency and temporary accommodation to 8,000 people since November last year, however we recognise that for some people a hotel or motel in the next largest town doesn’t suit, as they have responsibilities like looking after animals and tending to livestock”, Mr Barilaro said.

“Over the next few weeks, we will see an additional 50 pods allocated, which is great news for many residents. The current temporary accommodation pods can house up to four people, however we are looking to develop larger pods to suit larger families.

“We are doing all we can to keep families and communities together wherever possible.”

Minderoo Foundation CEO Andrew Hagger said the recovery pods had been well received.

“We’re incredibly proud of the impact our recovery pods have had. The feedback from recipients has been overwhelmingly positive,” Mr Hagger said.

“The Minderoo Foundation team has been working tirelessly to get pods out, despite the new challenges COVID-19 has presented.

“We will continue to work with the NSW Government, to help as many people impacted by the fires as we can, for as long as it’s safe to do so.”

The temporary accommodation pods will allow people to stay on their land while they rebuild, with the first pods arriving in Kempsey and Eurobodalla Local Government Areas. Pods have also been approved for deployment to the Tenterfield and Glen Innes Local Government Areas, with delivery and installation to be scheduled shortly.

The pods will be provided for up to two years, tying into recent planning amendments which allow temporary accommodation on private property for up to two years.