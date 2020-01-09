Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior | Full Movie Review

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Film Review by Divya Solgama
Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior is an Indian biographical period drama film based on the life of legendary Tanaji Malusare.4th Feb 1670: The surgical strike that shook the Mughal Empire!! Witness history like never before
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol,Sharad Kelkar,Jagapati Babu
Directed By: Om Raut
Produced By: Ajay Devgn
Produced By: Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar
Music by: Ajay-Atul · Sachet–Parampara · Sandeep · Mehul Vyas
Screenwriter: Prakash Kapadia
Story by: Om Raut · Prakash Kapadia