Tamannaah Bhatia will be in a never-seen-before avatar in Madhur Bhandarkar’s next Babli Bouncer!

After the grand success of Seetimaarr and Maestro, Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in the skin of a female bouncer in her next Hindi film, Babli Bouncer. After Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu, it looks like the filmmaker has a new muse on the block!

While Madhur Bhandarkar is known to make serious films, Babli Bouncer will be a change from his usual genre of cinema. This slice-of-life film will bring out a never-seen-before side to the box office queen, who will be joining hands with the filmmaker for the first time ever. That’s not the only first for the pan-Indian actress in this film!

Her character has never been attempted before in the history of cinema and will make for an intriguing watch! With a packed calendar ahead, the fashion icon has several movies across various languages lined up. Gurthunda Seethakalam (Telugu), F3 (Telugu), Bole Chudiyan (Hindi), Plan A Plan B (Hindi), That Is Mahalakshmi (Telugu), Paris Paris (Tamil) and Bhola Shankar (Telugu) are currently on her horizon.

Phew! She is definitely one of the most in-demand actresses on the block. Her recent dance number Kodthe, from the film Ghani, was also a smashing hit with her fans.