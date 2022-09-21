Talent of recruiting global talents for Australia: Amitava Deb

By Indranil Halder

It was a splendid afternoon, I enjoyed having lunch at the upmarket Merivale Mimi’s in the beach suburb of Coogee with Amitava Deb. Amitava is a migration agent who recruits talented people for a bright Australian future.

Who is Amitava?

Born in India to migrant parents, he is a Gold medallist from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Kharagpur, West Bengal, India, where he studied Computer Science and Engineering. His father Prof. Amiya Kumar Deb is second batch of Electrical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur, who retired as a Professor and Principal of Jorhat Engineering College in Assam, India. Amitava has worked as a Global Chief Information Officer at Reliance Globalcom (Global business wing of Reliance Infocomm) for 2 years, and several other multinational companies as a top executive.

After travelling around the globe in more than 50 countries, he is now settled in Sydney. Today, he is a talented Migration agent and lawyer who studied migration law in UTS, Sydney and his company is DMS Migration, based in Surry Hills, Sydney. He has served clients in Australia; and from around the world, including the Indian sub-continent, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, China, Hongkong, Cambodia, Fiji, Romania, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Italy, Greece, Egypt, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UK, France, Germany, South Africa, Chile, Mexico, Brazil, Canada and the USA.

Recruiting global talent for Australia :

As a migration agent, he feels proud of his migrant heritage. His parents who were born in erstwhile East Pakistan or Bangladesh and then were displaced due to partition of the richest province of India- Bengal. Like many millions of Bengalis, his family carry the trauma of partition while they were forced to migrate for a safer life. It has been a life changing experience for his family and the very essence of why he is a migration agent today. Enjoying his grilled prawns like any Bengalis, Amitava said, ‘Migration is a topic close to my heart. I want to lead such efforts to help people migrate to Australia and develop Australia with their talents.’ Looking out into the blue ocean and golden Coogee beach, I wonder , how is Amitava bringing India and Australia closer together through Global Talent Visa (GVT) migration.

It is clear to me from my recent attendance of the Australia India International Business Summit by Australia India Business Council in Four Seasons Hotel, Sydney and India Australia Chamber of Commerce’s events in Melbourne, that, Australia is gearing up for technology innovations for a productive future with an acute shortage of staffs, let alone talented and employable people. Amitava understands the different types of visas offered by the Australian Immigration Office and tailors the best possible advise and service for his clients to migrate.

One of Amitava’s client is a businessman who leads the industry of innovation in utilising diary waste such as pharma grade lactose. It is used extensively in India in large scale but limited in production capacity. His client will be sending send this pharma grade lactose from Australia to India to help Australian economy with export income and Indian pharmaceutical companies with high demand and supply chain. This client has already started such innovative venture in Melbourne since 2021 (post Covid pandemic).

At Mimi’s, as the waiter in white jacket poured chilled water in our glasses like a sudden monsoon rain, Amitava said with pride,’ There are others as well, who had migrated through my agency in Global Talent Visa (GTV).’ Another GTV client, a PhD from Monash University, is an innovator in biodegradable polymers – a zero carbon solution to plastics. He is a Bengali guy like Amitava with gold medal from IIT Kharagpur who now call Australia home with a talent to benefit. And so is the client who has migrated to Australia as a blockchain innovator from India, working with indigenous people of Australia with well researched topic “blockchain for indigenous people”.

Amitava loves to connect with people from India and across the globe and enable their talents. During our lunch, as he excused himself to Mimi’s bar area for a zoom call to a potential GTV client, I looked at his DMS Migration website on my iphone, only to realise that one of his client Madhu Pulasseri who recently migrated to Australia on GTV stated, “Amitava is not just a migration agent – he is a guide and mentor who helps his clients through complex processes of immigration, especially when it comes to emerging fields like Global Talent visas.” There are many in the migration agent business; but possibly not many who is as passionate like Amitava for customer success and empowering Australia’s talent acquisition in global stage at the same time. He is detailed and meticulous in every aspect, while being available to help his clients irrespective of the time of the day or night on any channel.

While helping his clients, he is also focussed in ensuring that every process is in compliance with complex immigration laws. His strong background in academics and technology is visible in our interactions. I truely believe, Amitava has definitely found his purpose and passion with GVT program and I wonder who will be the next person to migrate with DMS Migration to Land DownUnder.