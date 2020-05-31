TAKE A REGIONAL NSW BREAK BUT STAY COVID SAFE

Local businesses in regional communities are preparing for a much needed economic boost as they prepare to open their doors to holidaymakers as the NSW Government winds back travel restrictions in regional NSW.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro said while regional communities are looking forward to reigniting their tourism industries, it is essential that people escaping to the regions follow COVID safe advice and do their homework on local motels, retailers, restaurants and experience providers before hitting the road.

“The people of NSW are eager to enjoy a well earned break and we are welcoming visitors back to the regions with open arms,” Mr Barilaro said.

“I encourage everyone to get out and enjoy all regional NSW has to offer but please be patient with businesses as they make provisions to support more visitors while remaining safe. Remember to call ahead to your accommodation and follow COVID measures and social distancing rules.”

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole said while people can travel from 1 June, holidaymakers should expect many more cars on the roads towards the end of the week as greater numbers head north, south and west in the lead up to the June long weekend.

“We’re expecting the roads to be busy with people eager to get out and about but for many motorists it’s been a long time since they have travelled long distances or driven for more than essential travel,” Mr Toole said.

“We’re encouraging travellers to stagger their trips, travel off peak and avoid the usual pinch points for those travelling north on the Pacific Highway, escaping for a weekend down the South Coast or heading over the mountains to the Central West.”

Mr Toole said capacity on regional rail and coach services had been increased for the long weekend with bookings set up to accommodate for physical distancing guidelines.

“We are doing everything we practically can to make sure people have safe public transport options to get out of town and experience all the bush has to offer,” Mr Toole said.