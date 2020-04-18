Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Spreads Awareness for COVID 19

Indias much loved family comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) produced by Neela Film Productions Private Limited has been running a series of educational episodes on preventing the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID19). It has now come up with WhatsApp stickers on personal hygiene and social isolation through comic expressions. The show has been helping raise awareness on the precautionary measures and hygiene processes to be followed as advised by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare for containing the spread of the disease.

The characters of TMKOC are household names in the country and their popular faces are being used to spread awareness of basic dos and donts with respect to Novel Coronavirus. There is Jethaa Lal with a sticker saying Corona Se Daro Na, Popat Lal saying Bahaar jaana cancel, Tapu saying Stay Safe, Sonu saying Haat Dhoya Kya, Dr Haathi saying Don’t Panic Be Calm and Iyer saying No Handshake only Namaste. These are some of the innovative WhatsApp stickers invented to help in educating viewers and the general public in containing the spread of the virus.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has dedicated episodes of its show at prime time to educate viewers on the various aspects of dealing with the health challenge. The emphasis has been on sanitation, cleanliness and also to avoid spreading rumours or panic. Watch Neela Film Productions Private Limiteds show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Friday at 8:30pm only on SAB TV.