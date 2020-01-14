Taapsee Pannu: Audience choice across National Cinema!

Taapsee Pannu can definitely be called one of the game changers of Indian Cinema. The year that went by saw Taapsee delivering brilliant performances in Badla, Game Over, Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh.

With recently been awarded as Best Actress for ‘Game Over’ in Tamil industry at Vikatan Awards to the best actress award in Bollywood at Star Screen Awards for Sandh Ki Aankh. This only proves that Taapsee is not restricted to one language when it comes to cinema and has been loved and accepted by the audience across the medium and industries.

Pannu managed to notch up excellent roles since her debut Tamil film Aadukalam. Despite, having a successful Bollywood career and exciting lineup, Taapsee makes it a point to be true to her South audience by doing at least one movie down South.

Talking about being relevant across medium and winning the same category award in different languages she shares, “It’s heartening to see audiences and jury across languages believing that I am worthy of this honour. I have always maintained that awards are very subjective and it’s not really an ultimate mark of how good one is but the reason I feel like celebrating this is that I have finally achieved a feat wherein the same year I could make an impact in minds in both Hindi as well as in the south. This will make 2019 the most special year in my career so far.”

The actress has had four releases in three languages in 2019 and has a full packed 2020 with multiple creative projects lined up for her. The year starting with ‘Thappad’ which is based on gender parity directed by Anubhav Sinha, who has signed her once again after their 2018 courtroom drama Mulk. She follows this up with Rashmi Rocket’ which will see Taapsee as a Kutchi athlete. She will also be seen in a murder mystery, Haseen Dillruba and will also star opposite Jayam Ravi in a Tamil espionage thriller.