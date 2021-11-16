SYDNEY TO HOST MEN’S T20 WORLD CUP SEMI

Following Australia’s outstanding success at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Dubai, the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) has been announced as the host of a semi-final for next year’s tournament.

Sydney will be one of seven cities in Australia hosting a total of 45 matches for the competition, to be held in October and November next year.

Minister for Tourism Stuart Ayres said tens of thousands of interstate and international visitors are expected to travel to NSW for the tournament, generating millions of dollars in visitor spending.

“Hosting games for the T20 World Cup will bring both interstate and international visitors to our great state and provide a boost to the visitor economy,” Mr Ayres said.

“The NSW Government is focused on investing in world-class events like this to deliver on our goal of becoming the premier visitor economy of the Asia Pacific, spearheaded by our 10 World Cups in 10 Years initiative.”

Minister for Sport Natalie Ward said Australia was riding a wave of success in T20 cricket, with both our men and women’s sides winning the hard-fought tournament.

“Our men had a brilliant result in Dubai and last year our women were also outstanding, claiming the women’s title here in Australia,” Mrs Ward said.

“The atmosphere at the SCG semi-final will be electric and I urge all cricket lovers to take up the chance to witness one of the world’s great sporting spectacles.”

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Local Organising Committee CEO Michelle Enright said the competition would begin exactly 11 months from today.

“World Cups are all about bringing people together with the common thread of a love for cricket and we can’t wait to welcome fans of all ages and backgrounds to world-class venues like the SCG to support their teams,” Ms Enright said.

The full World Cup schedule will be released in January, with Sydney expected to host several games including the semi-final at the SCG on 9 November 2022.