SYDNEY SET FOR RETURN OF INTERNATIONAL TENNIS

International tennis stars are set to return to Sydney, with confirmation the ATP Cup and the new, one-off Sydney Tennis Classic will go ahead in January.

Minister for Tourism Stuart Ayres welcomed the announcement by Tennis Australia that the tournaments will be held from 1-9 January 2022 and 9-15 January 2022 respectively, helping reinvigorate the NSW visitor economy.

“Events like these are essential as we help the tourism and major events sectors recover from the pandemic, driving overnight visitation and showcasing Sydney and NSW to a global television audience across more than 180 countries,” Mr Ayres said.

“This adds to an exciting calendar of sport events including the Matildas v USA series and the SCG Pink Test.”

The 16-team ATP Cup will be played across two venues at Ken Rosewall Arena and Qudos Bank Arena at Sydney Olympic Park, with the top ranked men representing their nations. This will be followed by the new Sydney Tennis Classic at Ken Rosewall Arena, featuring a star-studded line up of women and men.

Minister for Sport Natalie Ward said both tournaments gave fans more major events to look forward to, as NSW continues to welcome the return of international sport.

“NSW has done a fantastic job to ensure we can deliver world-class events like the ATP Cup and Sydney Tennis Classic,” Mrs Ward said.

“With the world’s top stars set to compete, I can’t wait to see the return of international tennis to Sydney this summer.”

ATP Cup Tournament Director Tom Larner said the competition would bring international tennis back to NSW for the first time since 2020.

“We are so thrilled to see a blockbuster line up returning to Sydney and can’t wait to welcome fans,” Mr Larner said.

The ATP Cup is secured under the NSW Government’s 10 World Cups in 10 Years initiative. Under Tennis Australia guidelines, all players, coaches and support staff for both tournaments will be required to be fully vaccinated. Participating players and ticket information will be announced in coming weeks.