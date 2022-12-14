SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE SAILS TO BE LIT BLUE IN REMEMBRANCE OF QUEENSLAND POLICE OFFICERS

The sails of the Sydney Opera House will be lit blue tonight in remembrance of the police officers who lost their lives in the tragic Queensland siege.

Queensland police officers Constable Matthew Arnold and Constable Rachel McCrow were shot dead in the line of duty at Wieambilla in the Western Downs on Tuesday.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said the sails of the Opera House would turn blue in memory of the killed police officers.

“Our hearts go out to the families of those police officers who lost their lives – it is an unbearable tragedy to lose a family member and for two young lives to be cut short so suddenly,” Mr Perrottet said.

“By lighting the sails blue tonight, we show that we are standing alongside the people of Queensland and giving an opportunity for people across our state and the country to recognise the risks our policemen and women take every day to keep our community safe.”

Deputy Premier and Minister for Police Paul Toole said police show incredible bravery every day.

“The devastating loss of Constable Rachel McCrow and Constable Matthew Arnold in the line of duty will be felt deeply by their loved ones, colleagues and every force and community across the country,” Mr Toole said.

“Tonight we light the sails blue in their honour – and to recognise every man and woman in blue who has made it their job to run towards danger to keep our community safe.”

Police Commissioner Karen Webb said the entire police family was in mourning.

“This touches police right across Australia and the community mourns alongside us,” Commissioner Webb said.

“Lighting the sails of the Opera House in blue is our way of honouring and remembering the service of Constable Rachel McCrow and Constable Matthew Arnold – two young police officers who served their state and paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

The sails of the Opera House will turn blue from 9:00pm tonight until dawn.