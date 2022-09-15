SYDNEY MARATHON SET FOR 20TH ANNIVERSARY

This Sunday over 35,000 running enthusiasts are expected to take part in the Blackmores Sydney Running Festival, marking the event’s 20th anniversary.

Minister for Tourism Ben Franklin said the Festival would showcase Sydney’s natural beauty, with a strong line-up of professional athletes and thousands of recreational runners.

“Whether you’re walking, jogging or racing, everyone will have the opportunity to experience crossing the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge taking in the incredible views, free of traffic,” Mr Franklin said.

“The Sydney Marathon was the first marathon in Oceania to be nominated for the Abbott World Marathon Majors, and over the next three years it is expected to bring more than 70,000 visitors to NSW.

“Runners are passionate about their sport and the pinnacle is completing the Abbott World Marathon Majors series. We are working to grow the Sydney Marathon and The Blackmores Sydney Running Festival to make the harbour city an international marathon destination.”

If successful in its bid for the Abbott World Cup Majors, the Blackmores Sydney Marathon will join an esteemed group of races in 2025 – Tokyo Marathon, Boston Marathon, London Marathon, Berlin Marathon, Chicago Marathon and New York City Marathon – as one of the great marathons of the world.

The Blackmores Sydney Running Festival and its candidacy for Abbott World Marathon Majors status is supported by the NSW Government via its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.