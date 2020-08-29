Sydney community members condemn the incident in Harris Park in Sydney on 28th August 2020

Two groups of youth were involved in scandalous incident that took place in Harris Park, Sydney, Australia on 28th August 2020.

Sydney community members (Amar SINGH, Sewa Singh REDHU, Parikshit REDHU, Sanjay PARASHAR, Ravinder GHANGHAS) condemn this incident.

Reports says, It all started with a provoking tik-tok video that further led to hideous violence between the groups.

More than 50 people were gathered there and the mob started dispersing once cops arrived.

Case is now being investigated by NSW Police Force.