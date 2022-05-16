SYDENHAM STATION TRANSFORMED FOR METRO SERVICES

Sydenham Station’s multi-million-dollar transformation marks a significant milestone in the delivery of the Sydney Metro City & Southwest section of Australia’s biggest public transport infrastructure project.

Minister for Transport and Veterans David Elliott said the $301 million program of works delivered a modern first-class railway station which is ready to be integrated into the Sydney Metro system once services are running.

“The completion of works at Sydenham highlights the progress that is being made on this once in a generation public transport project and the commitment of this government to deliver transformative infrastructure projects,” Mr Elliott said.

“The Sydney Metro is a visionary project which will revolutionise the public transport network with commuters able to catch an air-conditioned metro service every four minutes.

“These large-scale projects connect people and places, communities and businesses, while supporting future employment and population growth. They also provide a boost to the construction industry with more than 6,500 workers inducted onto the Sydenham site and more than 2.5 million total hours worked since the project started,” Mr Elliott said.

New metro platforms enables commuters easy access to interchange from metro services on platforms 1 and 2 with Sydney Trains services on other platforms. Other features to be progressively delivered include: a new pedestrian concourse and station entrance at Burrows Avenue; new signage and wayfinding, lift access, and platform safety screen doors which make platforms safer for customers and improves travel efficiency by allowing trains to get in and out of stations much faster.

So far more than 100 metres of the total 340 metres of barriers have been installed along metro platforms, improving safety by creating a 1.7 metre barrier between the platform and the new tracks