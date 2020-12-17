SUSTAINABILITY PARTNERSHIP BUILDS WATER RESILIENCE IN THE WEST

Western Sydney will have access to an extra 2.4 million litres of recycled water a day as part of the 5 billion-dollar new Sydney Science Park project.

The project will service up to 20,000 people with recycled water available by mid- 2022.

The plan will provide a booming western Sydney with a secure and alternate water supply, critical to supporting Sydney’s water resources.

Minister for Water, Property and Housing Melinda Pavey said the project is a blueprint for the continued large-scale development of recycled water.

“This project is in addition to the 47 billion litres of recycled water already supplied across Greater Sydney each year,” Minister Pavey said.

“Initially the project will produce 1.2 million litres of recycled water each day – and that will double as people sign up in 2022.”

Sydney Science Park will be a world-class research, education and residential development set on 287 hectares of land at Luddenham, within the Aerotropolis growth precinct.

“Water is our most precious resource and we are using both innovation and new technology to create new ways of using and sharing water across the State,” Minister Pavey said.

“This integrated water treatment approach will bring to life the Parkland City vision, creating cooler, greener and more liveable places for us all to enjoy.”

Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney, Stuart Ayres said the Sydney Science Park is a great example of what can be achieved in an innovative, sustainable and thriving environment.

“Maximising re-use and retention of water in the local environment, particularly the surrounding Aerotropolis precincts, will help us achieve our vision of a cooler greener Western Parkland City,” Mr Ayres said.

“This landmark partnership between Sydney Water and Celestino is significant and supports one of the biggest projects in Western Sydney’s Aerotropolis economic hub.”

Sydney Water Managing Director Roch Cheroux said Sydney Water is proud to support this ground-breaking smart city precinct with innovative recycled water services to support the vision for a vibrant economic, education and research centerpiece in the Parkland City.

“We are working closely with Celestino to provide sustainable and resilient water services to the Sydney Science Park, with phased capacity to serve the precinct as it grows,” Mr Cheroux said.

“The innovative onsite treatment hub will also provide Sydney Water with multiple opportunities to trial new smart treatment technologies for future use.”

Celestino CEO John Vassallo said Sydney Water’s involvement with Sydney Science Park builds on the great spirit of collaboration they have already established with leaders in innovation, technology and education including UTS, CSIRO and the Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta.

“We are committed to providing an environment that encourages and supports challenging ‘business-as-usual’ ways of creating our new communities and are delighted that Sydney Water will be part of this incredible endeavour,” Mr Vassallo said.

As part of this partnership, Sydney Water is accelerating plans to provide staged water, wastewater and recycled water services from December 2021 to support Sydney Science Park’s development timeframes.