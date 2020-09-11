Sushmimta Sen starrer Hotstar Specials’ Aarya to now be available across six different languages

After receiving a phenomenal response from audiences, Hotstar Specials’ riveting series Aarya, starring Sushmita Sen and Chandrachur Singh is once again ready to take the country by storm. The 9-episode masterpiece revolves around Aarya – a woman caught in the underbelly of a drug ring, forced to take on the reins after the tragic loss of her husband; as she fights to protect her children against all odds.

Since its launch in June, the show emerged as the biggest digital show during lockdown and has also gained a cult-like status with accolades coming in from audiences and critics alike. On popular demand and fan reactions, the series from Ram Madhvani that was will now be available in 6 other regional languages. Iconic dialogues from the show that were an instant fan hit and have overtime become a part of our pop-culture will now be available in Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam. This comes as a treat for audiences who are comfortable watching shows in their own language and this dubbed version will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP starting 6th September 2020.

Ram Madhvani said, “When we created Aarya, we always knew it was something special! The fact that audiences from all parts of India want to watch it in their language makes it a very humbling experience. In a diverse country like ours, we’ve been given this tremendous opportunity to present our story in 6 different languages. I think audiences will now be able to develop a deeper connect to the story and the world of Aarya, and we hope that it gets as much love and appreciation as the Hindi one”

Former Miss Universe and actor Sushmita Sen and 90s favorite actor Chandrachur Singh both made their comeback with this riveting series. The show also features an ensemble cast of talented actors Namit Das, Sikandar Kher, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary in pivotal roles. With Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi as the co-creators and co-directors and Vinod Rawat as the co-director, Aarya has become one of the most-loved series. Co-produced by Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine, Aarya is an official adaptation of popular Dutch crime-drama Penoza.